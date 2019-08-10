South Korea: North Korea fires more projectiles
August 10, 2019 - 13:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - South Korea's military said Saturday, August 10 that North Korea fired two more unidentified projectiles into East Sea, Yonhap reported. North Korea has launched short-range missiles at least four other times since July 25 as the U.S. and South Korea prepare joint military exercises, CBS reports.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported Saturday that Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were launched from an area near the North's east coast. It didn't immediately identify the projectiles or how far they flew, but North Korea has unleashed a series of test firings of short-range ballistic missiles in recent weeks.
The North Korean missile tests, which Donald Trump has repeatedly played down, come amid stalled diplomatic talks with the U.S. on the North's nuclear program. So far, North Korea has stuck by its unilateral suspension of nuclear and long-range missile tests, which came during a diplomatic outreach to Washington last year.
The North described recent test-firings as a new rocket artillery system and short-range ballistic missile launches. It previously called them a "solemn warning" to South Korea over its plans to continue military drills with the U.S. Experts say the North's weapons display could intensify in the coming months if progress isn't made on the nuclear talks.
On Friday, Trump said he received another "beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and hinted there would be another meeting between them. Trump made a historic trip into North Korea with Kim in June.
In an interview with Fox News after the first missile launch, Trump said he was "getting along well" with Kim and said the country "really haven't tested missiles other than smaller ones."
