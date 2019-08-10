65 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
August 10, 2019 - 15:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 65 ceasefire violations - some 500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from August 4 to 10, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue adhering to the ceasefire and protecting their positions along the contact line.
According to the Armenian side, personal attacks, contained in Azerbaijan's statement are deplorable.
She managed to survive the systematic plan of extermination that the Ottoman Empire masterminded against the Armenians.
The Trump Administration is attempting to shut down the program that has saved countless lives across the country.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan has issued a statement on recent ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan.
