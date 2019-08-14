// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Levon Aronian still leading Saint Louis Rapid event

August 14, 2019 - 13:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian is still leading after day three of the Saint Louis Rapid, with France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave having caught up with him in the rapid and taking a small lead in the overall standings after the first day of the Saint Louis Blitz tournament.

Vachier-Lagrave lost to reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen in round one and Hungary's Richard Rapport in round two but a win over Aronian to close out the session leaves him with a half point lead, Chessbase says.

Ding Liren and Yu Yangyi remain in third and fourth.

After Cote d'Ivoire, Zagreb and Paris, the 2019 Grand Chess Tour resumed for a month of chess in St. Louis, where the rapid and blitz event will be followed by the seventh edition of the Sinquefield Cup.

