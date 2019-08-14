Levon Aronian still leading Saint Louis Rapid event
August 14, 2019 - 13:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian is still leading after day three of the Saint Louis Rapid, with France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave having caught up with him in the rapid and taking a small lead in the overall standings after the first day of the Saint Louis Blitz tournament.
Vachier-Lagrave lost to reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen in round one and Hungary's Richard Rapport in round two but a win over Aronian to close out the session leaves him with a half point lead, Chessbase says.
Ding Liren and Yu Yangyi remain in third and fourth.
After Cote d'Ivoire, Zagreb and Paris, the 2019 Grand Chess Tour resumed for a month of chess in St. Louis, where the rapid and blitz event will be followed by the seventh edition of the Sinquefield Cup.
Top stories
“You want these boots? They no come with conditions,” the Armenia captain says in the new Adidas ad.
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said that he can't wait for the new season with Arsenal to begin.
Another of Armenia’s representatives, Genik Asatryan won a silver medal, while Menua Yaribekyan took bronze.
Ukrainian-Armenian flyweight champion Artem Dalakian defended his WBA belt in a fight against Sarawut Tavornham.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Russian Air Force launches massive attack on Syria's Kabani the Russian Air Force is also retaliating for a recent missile on the Hmeimim Airport near the coastal city of Jableh.
"Shadows of 1915" centers on memories of Armenian Genocide It’s a contradiction that continues to haunt the contemporary Armenian community, according to Burger.
U.S. blacklists two Armenian entities for business ties with Iranian firm The United States Department of Commerce has blacklisted two Armenian entities, according to a notice.
Placido Domingo concert cancelled amid sexual harassment allegations The October 6 show had been to mark Placido Domingo’s 50th anniversary with the San Francisco company.