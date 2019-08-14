Uruguay is an important, reliable partner for Armenia: Foreign Minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - Uruguay is a very important and reliable partner for Armenia, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa of Uruguay on Wednesday, August 14, summing up the outcomes of talks the two held earlier in the day, Panorama.am reports.

The Armenian diplomat said Uruguay conveys "a kind of emotional sentiment" to Armenians as a country that was the first to recognize the Armenian Genocide still in 1965.

Mnatsakanyan said relations with Uruguay are based on common values – democracy, human rights, peace – and the shared priority of pursuing common goals in this respect. He said Uruguay supports Armenia's efforts to prevent genocides.

The Armenian foreign policy chief said they have reflected on a wide range of issues concerning bilateral relations, the continuation of the political dialogue, as well as the role of around 20,000-member Armenian community of Uruguay serving as a bridge between two countries.

“20,000 Armenians are not only dedicated citizens of Uruguay and take part in the country’s social and political life, but also remain true to their Armenian identity,” he said.

Mnatsakanyan said they have also highlighted the intensification of inter-parliamentary contacts, adding that an Armenia-Uruguay inter-parliamentary friendship group has been established.

The Armenian Foreign Minister said he has also briefed his Uruguayan counterpart on Armenia’s position on the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict settlement.

“I reaffirmed that the security of the Karabakh population has been and remains a priority in our approaches, so does the status stemming from it,” he said, stressing there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Mnatsakanyan also said Consulate General of Uruguay will open in Yerevan this week, with discussions on the matter held in New York back in 2018.