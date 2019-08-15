// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army captures another town in Idlib

August 15, 2019 - 12:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has seized another town in the southern countryside of Idlib this evening after a short battle with the militants in the area, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian army captured the town of Harsh Abdeen after advancing north of the recently seized town of Al-Hobeit in southern Idlib.

Following the capture of Harsh Abdeen, the Syrian Army reportedly entered the nearby town of Abdeen; they are now engaged in a firefight with the militants there.

Since the Syrian Army resumed their offensive in southern Idlib, the entire western flank of the militant defenses has collapsed, with the military reaching the outskirts of the key city of Khan Sheikhoun.

