Armenian leader sends condolences over India floods
August 16, 2019 - 12:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter of condolences to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind after floods and landslides killed more than 270 people in the country, displaced over one million and inundated thousands of homes across six states.
The Armenian leader wished courage to the families and relatives of the victims, and a quick recovery to the wounded.
Heavy rainfall is expected in the next two days in parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, as well as the central state of Madhya Pradesh, according to weather officials.
India has deployed the army, navy and air force to work with local emergency personnel for search, rescue and relief operations in the flooded regions, according to an Al Jazeera report.
Top stories
A court in Yerevan ruled on June 25 that former President Robert Kocharyan will again be taken into custody.
Armenia, Taron Avia and Atlantis European are ready to help resolve the conflict between Georgia and Russia.
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Partner news
Latest news
SOAD bassist still hopes the band will make new records "We play live still, we tour; not as often as I would like to, but I am blessed for being able to still do it," says Shavo.
Lydian Armenia: Criminal case over hooliganism, arrogation launched On August 14th 2019 the case was sent to Vayots Dzor Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee.
Alexis Ohanian calling for paid paternity leave Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who has Armenian roots, wants new fathers to take paternity leave.
Superintendent backs inclusion of Armenian Genocide in CA curriculum Tony Thurmond has expressed his support for the inclusion of the Armenian Genocide in the ethnic studies model curriculum.