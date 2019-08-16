// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian leader sends condolences over India floods

Armenian leader sends condolences over India floods
August 16, 2019 - 12:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter of condolences to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind after floods and landslides killed more than 270 people in the country, displaced over one million and inundated thousands of homes across six states.

The Armenian leader wished courage to the families and relatives of the victims, and a quick recovery to the wounded.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the next two days in parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, as well as the central state of Madhya Pradesh, according to weather officials.

India has deployed the army, navy and air force to work with local emergency personnel for search, rescue and relief operations in the flooded regions, according to an Al Jazeera report.

 Top stories
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
A court in Yerevan ruled on June 25 that former President Robert Kocharyan will again be taken into custody.
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisisThree Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Armenia, Taron Avia and Atlantis European are ready to help resolve the conflict between Georgia and Russia.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
PM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimatePM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimate
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia PM
Armenia PM heading to Paris
Armenia snap election campaigns set to start on November 26
Armenia's acting PM says history can help build a better future
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
SOAD bassist still hopes the band will make new records "We play live still, we tour; not as often as I would like to, but I am blessed for being able to still do it," says Shavo.
Lydian Armenia: Criminal case over hooliganism, arrogation launched On August 14th 2019 the case was sent to Vayots Dzor Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee.
Alexis Ohanian calling for paid paternity leave Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who has Armenian roots, wants new fathers to take paternity leave.
Superintendent backs inclusion of Armenian Genocide in CA curriculum Tony Thurmond has expressed his support for the inclusion of the Armenian Genocide in the ethnic studies model curriculum.