Armenian leader sends condolences over India floods

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter of condolences to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind after floods and landslides killed more than 270 people in the country, displaced over one million and inundated thousands of homes across six states.

The Armenian leader wished courage to the families and relatives of the victims, and a quick recovery to the wounded.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the next two days in parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, as well as the central state of Madhya Pradesh, according to weather officials.

India has deployed the army, navy and air force to work with local emergency personnel for search, rescue and relief operations in the flooded regions, according to an Al Jazeera report.