Improvement of positions “a constant process” in Armenian army
August 19, 2019 - 18:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan has said that the improvement of positions is a constant process in the Armenian army.
Hovhannisyan’s comments came in response to earlier remarks by National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan who claimed that the village of Chinari will never come under Azerbaijan’s fire from now on.
Chinari, alongside a handful of other villages in the border province of Tavush comes under the rival’s fire from time to time.
“The Armenian Armed Forces are always vigilant but the Defense Ministry prefers to show restraint and not publicize everything,” Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.
