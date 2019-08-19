Merkel says Germany prepared for any Brexit outcome
August 19, 2019 - 17:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that she would meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, August 21 evening to discuss Britain’s planned departure from the European Union, adding that Berlin was also prepared for a disorderly Brexit, Reuters reports.
Johnson is seeking to persuade European Union leaders to reopen Brexit talks or face the prospect of its second-largest member leaving abruptly on Oct. 31 with no deal in place to mitigate the economic shock - a move that businesses expect would cause major disruption.
“We are glad of every visit, and you have to talk, and you have to find good solutions,” Merkel said during a panel discussion at the Chancellery.
“We are prepared for any outcome, we can say that, even if we do not get an agreement. But at all events I will make an effort to find solutions - up until the last day of negotiations,” she added.
“I think it’s always better to leave with an agreement than without one. But if that’s not possible, we’ll be prepared for the alternative as well.”
The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported that Johnson would tell Merkel that the British parliament could not stop Brexit.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Elvis Presley spy animated series coming to Netflix Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program.
Armenia named most popular country among Russian travelers This is the second summer in a row that the country is the most visited destination by Russian travelers.
Improvement of positions “a constant process” in Armenian army Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan has said that the improvement of positions is constant process.
How social media affects girls' mental health: study Researchers tracked 10,000 teens for two years: The participants were 13-14 years old when the study began in 2013.