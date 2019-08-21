Ryanair announces intention to fly to Armenia
August 21, 2019 - 17:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Budget carrier Ryanair is planning to enter the Armenian market, according to a statement released by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's office on Wednesday, August 21.
Pashinyan hosted the Irish airlines' Chief Commercial Officer David O’Brien and Route Development Director Kate Sherry on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister said that the Armenian government has declared tourism as a priority sector of the economy
Pashinyan went on to say that the government is keen to see leading international carriers involved in Armenia’s aviation market.
In this context, he assessed Wednesday's meeting as a good opportunity to discuss possibilities for cooperation.
O’Brien said the company is set to enter Armenia’s air market, and discussions are being held with Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee and Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport.
He presented the vision of their activities in Armenia, including the projected destinations, pricing policies, to name a few.
Welcoming Ryanair’s intention to enter the Armenian market, Pashinyan expressed his government’s willingness to support the process as much as possible. The Premier suggested that efforts should be continued in order to find a suitable option for a mutually beneficial cooperation.
Top stories
The Armenian Armed Forces are leading the Warrior of Peace event of the International Arm Games 2019 that kicked off in Russia.
The mission was conducted at the request of the government and hosted by the Armenia Nuclear Regulatory Authority.
Yerevan has been named one of Europe's 20 most beautiful cities where you can skip huge tourist crowds.
62% of Armenians have a positive image of the European Union (EU), compared to 48% in 2018, the survey says.
Partner news
Latest news
It takes years for heart to recover from smoking When you stop smoking, your heart starts to rebound right away, but a recovery can take as long as 15 years, a new study says.
Underage teens most likely to drink with their parents: research Children and teenagers are most likely to drink alcohol underage with their parents, according to new data from NHS Digital.
Aras Özbiliz terminates contract with Istanbul's Besiktas Midfielder of the Armenian national team Aras Özbiliz has terminated his contract with Istanbul's Beşiktaş.
New study links air pollution to bipolar disorder and depression Studies in London, China, and South Korea have similarly found a link between polluted places and poor mental health.