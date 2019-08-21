Ryanair announces intention to fly to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Budget carrier Ryanair is planning to enter the Armenian market, according to a statement released by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's office on Wednesday, August 21.

Pashinyan hosted the Irish airlines' Chief Commercial Officer David O’Brien and Route Development Director Kate Sherry on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said that the Armenian government has declared tourism as a priority sector of the economy

Pashinyan went on to say that the government is keen to see leading international carriers involved in Armenia’s aviation market.

In this context, he assessed Wednesday's meeting as a good opportunity to discuss possibilities for cooperation.

O’Brien said the company is set to enter Armenia’s air market, and discussions are being held with Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee and Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport.

He presented the vision of their activities in Armenia, including the projected destinations, pricing policies, to name a few.

Welcoming Ryanair’s intention to enter the Armenian market, Pashinyan expressed his government’s willingness to support the process as much as possible. The Premier suggested that efforts should be continued in order to find a suitable option for a mutually beneficial cooperation.