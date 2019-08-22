Aronian draws Sinquefield Cup R5 against Mamedyarov

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the fifth round of the Sinquefield Cup with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan on Wednesday, August 22, according to information posted on the Grand Chess Tour's official website.

With a prize pool of $325,000, the round-robin tournament is held in St. Louis, U.S.

Aronian has so far collected 2.0 points and comes at the bottom end of standings alongside Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.) and Anish Giri (The Netherlands).

Fabiano Caruana (U.S.), Ding Liren (China) and Viswanathan Anand (India) currently top the rankings with 3.0 points each.

Aronian won the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz tournament August 14, despite losing his last round game against France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.