Aronian draws Sinquefield Cup R5 against Mamedyarov
August 22, 2019 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the fifth round of the Sinquefield Cup with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan on Wednesday, August 22, according to information posted on the Grand Chess Tour's official website.
With a prize pool of $325,000, the round-robin tournament is held in St. Louis, U.S.
Aronian has so far collected 2.0 points and comes at the bottom end of standings alongside Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.) and Anish Giri (The Netherlands).
Fabiano Caruana (U.S.), Ding Liren (China) and Viswanathan Anand (India) currently top the rankings with 3.0 points each.
Aronian won the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz tournament August 14, despite losing his last round game against France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.
MVL ended up sharing second place with Yu Yangyi and Ding Liren, while world champion Magnus Carlsen finished sixth.
A kin win over Aronian to close out the session leaves Maxime Vachier-Lagrave with a half point lead.
Aronian started the first day of the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz Grand Chess Tour in St. Louis with a 6.0/6 score.
