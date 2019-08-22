Jamiroquai giving a concert in Armenia on November 6

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jamiroquai will give a concert in Yerevan, Armenia on November 6 within the Silk Note Festival, a Facebook event reveals.

This concert is arranged with support from My Step Foundation and International Association for Development of Cultural Tourism.

Founded in 1992 by front man Jay Kay, the musicians have established themselves as one of the most successful funk and acid jazz bands on the planet.

Throughout a career spanning almost 30 years, the band have sold over 30 million copies, winning numerous music awards, including a Grammy and 4 MTV awards.

Their album “Traveling Without Moving” holds the Guinness Book of World Records record for best-selling funk album of all time.