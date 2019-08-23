Apple reportedly planning to launch three iPhones in September
August 23, 2019 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple plans to unveil three new iPhones next month, including two new “Pro” models and a successor to the iPhone XR, Bloomberg reported Thursday, August 22.
The “Pro” models are meant to replace the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, according to the report. They’ll be packed with major upgrades to the rear-facing camera, including a sensor for capturing ultra wide-angle photos and videos, which is a first for Apple, according to Bloomberg. The new camera system will also allow for better photos in low-light environments, while enabling things like the ability to capture three images at once, CNBC says.
Apple plans to add a second rear camera to the iPhone XR successor, enabling features like enhanced portrait mode, as well as optical zoom, which allows users to zoom in further without impacting quality, Bloomberg reported.
All of the new models are expected to include a new multiangle Face ID sensor, enabling users to unlock their device even if it’s laying flat on a table, Bloomberg reported. Apple is said to be bringing faster A13 processors to each of the three iPhones, which are likely to power improved computer vision and augmented reality capabilities.
Aside from iPhones, the company is also likely to release refreshed iPads and MacBook Pros in the fall, according to the report. It’s also working on updated versions of AirPods and the HomePod smart speaker.
Representatives from Apple were not immediately available for comment.
