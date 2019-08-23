Filming on Breaking Bad movie spin-off complete: Bob Odenkirk
August 23, 2019 - 16:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Filming on the Breaking Bad movie spin-off has been completed already, according to Bob Odenkirk.
The 56-year-old actor, who plays corrupted lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and spin-off Better Call Saul, has casually claimed filming on the planned movie has already wrapped – expressing his surprise at how no one knows about the news, Metro reports.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the movie, Odenkirk said: "I don’t know what people know and don’t know.
"I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret."
Little is known about the Breaking Bad movie, regarding the cast, plot, setting, or how it connects to the main TV series.
Top stories
The doc was nominated for a News and Documentary Emmy Award in the Outstanding Historical Documentary category
$200,000 will be used on scientific music-related research and preservation of important musical archives.
Tom Morello and Serj Tankian joined forces onstage at the Sonic Temple festival with a moving rendition of "Like A Stone".
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and artist Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child into the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Drinking coffee first thing in the morning can be bad Drinking coffee first thing in the morning can affect the levels of cortisol in your body, which helps maintain your energy.
Russia to finance modernization of Abkhazia’s Armed Forces Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reiterated that Russia and Abkhazia enjoy common defense and security space.
Achilles heel of many types of cancer identified in new study Cells that are not growing bring in nutrients from the blood and make some of the other metabolic molecules they need.
Serena Williams paired with Maria Sharapova in U.S. Open first round Serena Williams has been paired with Maria Sharapova in an eye-catching U.S. Open first round encounter.