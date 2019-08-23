// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Filming on Breaking Bad movie spin-off complete: Bob Odenkirk

Filming on Breaking Bad movie spin-off complete: Bob Odenkirk
August 23, 2019 - 16:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Filming on the Breaking Bad movie spin-off has been completed already, according to Bob Odenkirk.

The 56-year-old actor, who plays corrupted lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and spin-off Better Call Saul, has casually claimed filming on the planned movie has already wrapped – expressing his surprise at how no one knows about the news, Metro reports.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the movie, Odenkirk said: "I don’t know what people know and don’t know.

"I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret."

Little is known about the Breaking Bad movie, regarding the cast, plot, setting, or how it connects to the main TV series.

