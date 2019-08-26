Germany completes ratification of Armenia-EU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany has completed the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in November 2017, spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan revealed Monday, August 26.

“On 23 August, 2019, Germany notified the EU Council on the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU deal,” Naghdalyan said in a Facebook post.

The European Parliament, Cyprus, Slovakia, Sweden Finland, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Malta, as well as the Czech Chamber of Deputies and the French Chamber of Deputies have so far ratified the CEPA.

The agreement will enter into force once all the 28 members of the EU ratify it.