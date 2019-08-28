Film about Armenian revolution to premiere at Toronto Film Festival
August 28, 2019 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "I am not alone" -- a full-access feature documentary about Armenia's miraculous 2018 velvet revolution -- will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Directed by filmmaker Garin Hovannisian, the chronicle of the 2018 Armenian revolution combines front-line reportage with new interviews that describe incidents the cameras could not capture. '
"Hugely informative, briskly paced, and offering a laudable balance of perspectives, I Am Not Alone is a feat of nonfiction storytelling and a must-see for anyone eager to make sense of recent history," the description posted on TIFF's website reveals.
"I Am Not Alone extracts fascinating commentaries from an array of individuals on both sides, including Pashinyan and, most surprisingly, [former President and PM] Sargsyan. Defying one interview subject's characterization of Armenians as a people "who had forgotten how to dream," the film ably demonstrates that fundamental change brought about by the people can be made manifest."
The Armenian Prime Minister and former opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan led massive demonstrations in April-May 2018 to oust former authorities.
After a civil disobedience campaign that lasted several weeks, the then Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned, which led to the dissolution of the parliament, snap elections and the subsequent election of Pashinyan as the country's new Prime Minister.
