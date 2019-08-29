// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

The Parov Stelar Band will perform in Armenia on Nov. 6
 August 29, 2019 - 13:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Parov Stelar Band will perform in Armenia as part of the Silk Note Festival in the country’s capital, Yerevan, on November 8.

This concert is arranged with support from My Step Foundation and International Association for Development of Cultural Tourism.

Parov Stelar and The Parov Stelar Band are projects created by Marcus Fuereder, who is known as the founder of “Electro Swing” and is one of Austria's most internationally successful artists. The band has played over 1000 live shows in sold out arenas in London, Paris, Berlin.

They played major festivals like Coachella, Glastonbury, Sziget, Lollapalooza, as well as shows and festivals all over the world, including in the United States, Australia/New Zealand, Russia, India, Singapore and South Korea.

The 2019/2020 world tour will bring new songs, a brand-new stage design, light show and visuals that promise to be better than ever.

It was earlier revealed that Jamiroquai will give a concert in Yerevan on November 6 within the same festival.

