Ceasefire announced in northern Syria
August 31, 2019 - 13:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A ceasefire was announced in northern Syria on Friday after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured new territories inside the Idlib Governorate, Al Masdar News reports.
According to the Russian Reconciliation Center, the ceasefire will become effective in the Idlib Governorate at 6:00 A.M. (local time) on August 31.
“In order to stabilize the situation, the Russian Center for Reconciliation between the warring parties reached a unilateral agreement with the Syrian government forces for a ceasefire in the de-escalation zone in Idlib beginning at 06:00 A.M. on August 31, 2019,” the statement said.
The Russian Center for Reconciliation called on the leaders of the armed factions to abandon provocations and join the process of a peaceful settlement in the areas under their control.
On Friday, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Division Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) announced the capture of the key town of Al-Ta’manah after a short battle with the militants in southern Idlib.
Following the capture of Al-Ta’manah, the Syrian Army seized several other sites from the militants, including two hilltops.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
70 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue adhering to the ceasefire and protecting their positions along the contact line.
Lydian urges Armenia to find mining firms hindering Amulsar project Lydian has expressed "deep disappointment" with comments made by ELARD on a conference call hosted by the government.
Half-built house to become a home thanks to VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia continue the joint implementation of the housing project.
Gyumri will be home to a free economic zone The Eurasian Logistic Park is a free economic zone set to be built in the Armenian town of Gyumri in Shirak province.