70 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
August 31, 2019 - 13:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 70 ceasefire violations - some 650 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from August 25 to 31, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue adhering to the ceasefire and protecting their positions along the contact line.
