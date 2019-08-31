// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

70 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

August 31, 2019 - 13:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 70 ceasefire violations - some 650 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from August 25 to 31, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers continue adhering to the ceasefire and protecting their positions along the contact line.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

