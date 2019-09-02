Armenia parliament speaker to take part in Artsakh Day events
September 2, 2019 - 11:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President of Armenia's National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan is visiting Artsakh to take part in events marking the 28th anniversary of the country's Independence on Monday, September 2.
Mirzoyan on Monday met Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan to discuss various issues on the cooperation between the parliaments of the two Armenian states.
Artsakh Republic National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan and other officials participated in the meeting.
Armenians worldwide are celebrating the 28th anniversary of the proclamation of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Republic on September 2, with a number of events arranged for the occasion.
On September 2, 1991, a joint session of the provincial and Shahumyan Regional Council of Deputies was held in Stepanakert, where the Declaration of Independence was adopted. On December 10 of the same year a referendum was held to confirm the independence of Nagorno Karabakh. On that day, 99% of the population voted for independence.
Top stories
It’s a contradiction that continues to haunt the contemporary Armenian community, according to Burger.
The Security Council’s press service revealed that Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues in Yerevan.
The letter encourages Mark Green to reverse course and continue U.S. funding for the Artsakh de-mining program.
Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the country's National Day.
Partner news
Latest news
People who quit smoking "are likely to develop depression" Over the years, a huge number of scientific studies have concluded that smoking is harmful.
Breast cancer can form "sleeper cells" after drug treatment The team say their research opens avenues for finding ways of keeping the cancer cells dormant for longer.
UEFA President to watch Armenia-Italy match in Yerevan The Federation released a statement, urging match-goers to get to the stadium at least one hour before kickoff.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrives in Rome to conclude move to Roma Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has arrived in Rome to conclude his transfer to Roma on a loan deal.