Armenia parliament speaker to take part in Artsakh Day events

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of Armenia's National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan is visiting Artsakh to take part in events marking the 28th anniversary of the country's Independence on Monday, September 2.

Mirzoyan on Monday met Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan to discuss various issues on the cooperation between the parliaments of the two Armenian states.

Artsakh Republic National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

Armenians worldwide are celebrating the 28th anniversary of the proclamation of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Republic on September 2, with a number of events arranged for the occasion.

On September 2, 1991, a joint session of the provincial and Shahumyan Regional Council of Deputies was held in Stepanakert, where the Declaration of Independence was adopted. On December 10 of the same year a referendum was held to confirm the independence of Nagorno Karabakh. On that day, 99% of the population voted for independence.