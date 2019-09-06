Champions Showdown: Levon Aronian loses to Hikaru Nakamura

PanARMENIAN.Net - Scoring 6-2 on the final day of blitz, Hikaru Nakamura ended up winning his Champions Showdown Chess9LX match with Levon Aronian convincingly: 14.5-11.5. Garry Kasparov won three more blitz games but lost with a score of 7-19 to Fabiano Caruana, Chess.com reports.

With a small blitz victory on the last day, Peter Svidler eventually beat Leinier Dominguez 15.5-10.5. Wesley So increased his gap with Veselin Topalov with two more points, winning his match 18-8.

The matches consisted of six rapid games with 30 minutes and a 10-second delay on the clock, and 14 blitz games with five minutes and a five-second delay. The total prize fund was $200,000 with $30,000 going to the winners and $20,000 to the losers.