Champions Showdown: Levon Aronian loses to Hikaru Nakamura
September 6, 2019 - 17:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Scoring 6-2 on the final day of blitz, Hikaru Nakamura ended up winning his Champions Showdown Chess9LX match with Levon Aronian convincingly: 14.5-11.5. Garry Kasparov won three more blitz games but lost with a score of 7-19 to Fabiano Caruana, Chess.com reports.
With a small blitz victory on the last day, Peter Svidler eventually beat Leinier Dominguez 15.5-10.5. Wesley So increased his gap with Veselin Topalov with two more points, winning his match 18-8.
The matches consisted of six rapid games with 30 minutes and a 10-second delay on the clock, and 14 blitz games with five minutes and a five-second delay. The total prize fund was $200,000 with $30,000 going to the winners and $20,000 to the losers.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia says EAEU summit will only boost relations with Russia Armenia is preparing for the upcoming summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on October 1.
#AraratChallenge global campaign inspires thousands to give back Participants of the campaign have donated $1 per month or more to give a second chance to the world’s most vulnerable.
Genes linked to left-handedness found in new study Being a leftie is linked to better verbal skills and is associated with a lower risk of Parkinson’s disease.
Armenia placed 79th in new travel competitiveness report Armenia has improved its standing by five notches against the previous edition of the travel report.