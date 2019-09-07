// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia’s Chief Diaspora Commissioner traveling to Moscow

September 7, 2019 - 10:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan traveled to Moscow on Friday, September 6.

During the 11-day visit, the Chief Commissioner will visit Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Sochi.

Sinanyan is expected to meet the representatives of the Armenian community, young entrepreneurs and students to learn more about the challenges they are facing and the ways to expand cooperation.

The Armenian Commissioner last visited Russia in July to meet the State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grigory Karasin in Moscow.

