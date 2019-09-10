Azerbaijan holding military exercises in Nakhijevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The troops of the Nakhijevan garrison of the Azerbaijani army have begun three-phase Command and Staff Exercises on the terrain, Trend reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

During the first stage, military formations and units involved in practical actions to bring to a state of combat readiness were raised by training-combat alert and withdrawn to the training areas.

The Command and Staff Exercises that are conducted according to the “Plan for the combat coordination of the Nakhchivan military garrison troops for the 2019” will last until September 14.