Armenia's Tumo opening branch in Tokyo

September 10, 2019 - 15:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Tumo Center for Creative Technologies - a free of charge digital media learning hub in Armenia - is opening a branch in Tokyo, Japan, according to a Facebook post by the center.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Tumo and Gakken, one of Japan's largest publishing and educational companies, on Monday, September 9.

Over the coming months, Gakken will start laying the groundwork for TUMO Tokyo.

The educational center's first chapter was established in Yerevan, followed by branches in other major Armenian cities.

TUMO Paris opened in the central Parisian district of Les Halles in 2018, while another branch will be created in Albania.

Besides, the European Union in partnership with Tumo Center for Creative Technologies in March launched the EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science, a state-of-the-art STEM ecosystem for young adults in Armenia.

