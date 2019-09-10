Armenia's Tumo opening branch in Tokyo
September 10, 2019 - 15:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Tumo Center for Creative Technologies - a free of charge digital media learning hub in Armenia - is opening a branch in Tokyo, Japan, according to a Facebook post by the center.
A memorandum of understanding was signed between Tumo and Gakken, one of Japan's largest publishing and educational companies, on Monday, September 9.
Over the coming months, Gakken will start laying the groundwork for TUMO Tokyo.
The educational center's first chapter was established in Yerevan, followed by branches in other major Armenian cities.
TUMO Paris opened in the central Parisian district of Les Halles in 2018, while another branch will be created in Albania.
Besides, the European Union in partnership with Tumo Center for Creative Technologies in March launched the EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science, a state-of-the-art STEM ecosystem for young adults in Armenia.
Top stories
T “sleep box” is a wooden box that sits on the bedside table and emits a soft light between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The suit focuses on 19 PicsArt filters that were supposedly “reverse engineered from VSCO’s filters.”
CEO & Co-Founder of SoloLearn Yeva Hyusyan has made it to the list of 50 female entrepreneurs to watch in 2019.
Nearly 80 percent of PicsArt’s users are under the age of 35 and those under 18 are driving most of its growth.
Partner news
Latest news
Occasional daytime napping may be linked to a healthy heart Those who indulged in occasional napping are 48% less likely to suffer a heart attack than those who did not nap at all.
Teens from Georgia, Armenia's Aragatsotn visit VivaCell-MTS HQ Teenagers from Georgia and their peers from Armenia's Aragatsotn province were hosted at VivaCell-MTS.
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams attend "Game Changers" premiere Ohanian, an American entrepreneur of Armenian descent, is one of many executive producers of "The Game Changers".
Refinancing rate in Armenia cut to 5.50% The country's consumer price index declined 0.4% in August month-on-month, but was up 0.6% year-on-year.