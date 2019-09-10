// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Refinancing rate in Armenia cut to 5.50%

September 10, 2019 - 18:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Central Bank on Tuesday, September 10 cut its key refinancing rate to 5.50% from 5.75%.

The country's consumer price index declined 0.4% in August month-on-month, but was up 0.6% year-on-year, the bank said.

The central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on October 29.

