Refinancing rate in Armenia cut to 5.50%
September 10, 2019 - 18:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Central Bank on Tuesday, September 10 cut its key refinancing rate to 5.50% from 5.75%.
The country's consumer price index declined 0.4% in August month-on-month, but was up 0.6% year-on-year, the bank said.
The central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on October 29.
Top stories
Sellers said: “It has been a tough year for many thousands of direct and indirect stakeholders in the Amulsar Project."
The United States Department of Commerce has blacklisted two Armenian entities, according to a notice.
A corresponding decision has already been approved, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said.
Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.
Partner news
Latest news
Occasional daytime napping may be linked to a healthy heart Those who indulged in occasional napping are 48% less likely to suffer a heart attack than those who did not nap at all.
Teens from Georgia, Armenia's Aragatsotn visit VivaCell-MTS HQ Teenagers from Georgia and their peers from Armenia's Aragatsotn province were hosted at VivaCell-MTS.
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams attend "Game Changers" premiere Ohanian, an American entrepreneur of Armenian descent, is one of many executive producers of "The Game Changers".
Petrachi: Henrikh Mkhitaryan made financial sacrifices to join Roma “He is a top player with very high costs and costs, the boy has given up on lots of money to come to Rome," Petrachi said.