Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams attend "Game Changers" premiere

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams attend
September 10, 2019 - 16:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tennis star Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit-co-founder Alexis Ohanian attended the New York premiere of his documentary "The Game Changers" on Monday, September 9, The Daily Mail reports.

Ohanian, an American entrepreneur of Armenian descent, is one of many executive producers of "The Game Changers" that advocates for making the switch to a vegan, plant-based diet and claims that doing so enhances the performances of top athletes.

Other famous executive producers include James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Lewis Hamilton and Pamela Anderson.

Coming out to support the premiere was former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, a vegetarian, and his wife Tracey, a vegan.

Also on hand were vegan bodybuilder Nimai Delgado, actor Adrian Grenier, founder of vegan fashion brand Vaute Couture Leanne Mai-ly Hilgart and British singer Kate Nash.

"The Game Changers", directed by Louie Psihoyos, opens in theatres on September 16.

