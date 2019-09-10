Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams attend "Game Changers" premiere
September 10, 2019 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tennis star Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit-co-founder Alexis Ohanian attended the New York premiere of his documentary "The Game Changers" on Monday, September 9, The Daily Mail reports.
Ohanian, an American entrepreneur of Armenian descent, is one of many executive producers of "The Game Changers" that advocates for making the switch to a vegan, plant-based diet and claims that doing so enhances the performances of top athletes.
Other famous executive producers include James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Lewis Hamilton and Pamela Anderson.
Coming out to support the premiere was former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, a vegetarian, and his wife Tracey, a vegan.
Also on hand were vegan bodybuilder Nimai Delgado, actor Adrian Grenier, founder of vegan fashion brand Vaute Couture Leanne Mai-ly Hilgart and British singer Kate Nash.
"The Game Changers", directed by Louie Psihoyos, opens in theatres on September 16.
Top stories
Jamiroquai will give a concert in Yerevan on November 6 within the Silk Note Festival, a Facebook event reveals.
The doc was nominated for a News and Documentary Emmy Award in the Outstanding Historical Documentary category
$200,000 will be used on scientific music-related research and preservation of important musical archives.
Kardashian West has shared her love for Armenian food with Vogue during her and husband Kanye West’s 73 questions interview.
Partner news
Latest news
Occasional daytime napping may be linked to a healthy heart Those who indulged in occasional napping are 48% less likely to suffer a heart attack than those who did not nap at all.
Teens from Georgia, Armenia's Aragatsotn visit VivaCell-MTS HQ Teenagers from Georgia and their peers from Armenia's Aragatsotn province were hosted at VivaCell-MTS.
Refinancing rate in Armenia cut to 5.50% The country's consumer price index declined 0.4% in August month-on-month, but was up 0.6% year-on-year.
Petrachi: Henrikh Mkhitaryan made financial sacrifices to join Roma “He is a top player with very high costs and costs, the boy has given up on lots of money to come to Rome," Petrachi said.