Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top goalscorer in Euro Qualifiers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cristiano Ronaldo broke even more records after scoring four goals in Portugal’s 5-1 win over Lithuania in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers, Fox Sports Asia reports.

With his swashbuckling performance, the Portuguese talisman also became the all-time leading goalscorer in European Qualifiers. He overtook Robbie Keane’s record of 23 goals and now has as many as 25 goals in Euro Qualifiers.

Naturally, fans were completely enthralled by the Juventus star’s performance and hailed him on Twitter.