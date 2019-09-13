"Game Of Thrones" House Targaryen prequel nears HBO pilot order

PanARMENIAN.Net - Another prequel of "Game of Thrones" is eyeing a green light, Deadline reports.

HBO is reportedly close to giving a pilot order to a GoT prequel from author and GoT co-executive producer George R.R. Martin and Colony co-creator/exec producer Ryan Condal, which is set 300 years before the events in "Game of Thrones" and tracks the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.

The network declined comment.

Created by Martin and Condal and written by Condal, the project is allegedly based on the Fire & Blood book by Martin and has been in the works at HBO since last fall.

According to sources, the Condal/Martin project is not a sixth GoT prequel. It represents a brand new take on a world originally tackled by Bryan Cogman in one of the five GoT prequel scripts commissioned by HBO in 2017. Former GoT co-executive producer Cogman confirmed in April that his prequel idea was not going forward.