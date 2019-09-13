Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers agree to meet

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov have agreed to meet, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told a press conference on Friday, September 13.

Naghdalyan said Mnatsakanyan will participate in the 74th summit of the UN General Assembly slated for late September.

“The agenda is quite rich. Both bilateral and trilateral meetings are scheduled,” said the spokesperson.

Asked about the possibility of a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the summit, the spokesperson said such a proposal has been raised by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group.

“The co-chairs proposed to organize the meeting, the sides agreed to it," Naghdalyan said, adding that the date and the venue have yet to be agreed upon.