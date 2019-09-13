Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers agree to meet
September 13, 2019 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov have agreed to meet, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told a press conference on Friday, September 13.
Naghdalyan said Mnatsakanyan will participate in the 74th summit of the UN General Assembly slated for late September.
“The agenda is quite rich. Both bilateral and trilateral meetings are scheduled,” said the spokesperson.
Asked about the possibility of a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the summit, the spokesperson said such a proposal has been raised by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group.
“The co-chairs proposed to organize the meeting, the sides agreed to it," Naghdalyan said, adding that the date and the venue have yet to be agreed upon.
Top stories
Armenians worldwide are celebrating the 28th anniversary of the proclamation of Artsakh Republic on September 2.
It’s a contradiction that continues to haunt the contemporary Armenian community, according to Burger.
The Security Council’s press service revealed that Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues in Yerevan.
Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the country's National Day.
Partner news
Latest news
GIPHY founder Alex Chung arriving in Armenia for WCIT The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
Kidney transplants safe from donors with hepatitis C: study HCV-infected kidneys are a valuable resource for transplantation and steps should be taken to reduce refusal of them.
Arsene Wenger taking up technical role with FIFA The 69-year-old ended his 21-year stint in charge of the Gunners in May 2018 and has since kept himself busy with TV punditry work.
Chinese scientists use gene editing on HIV patient for the first time "After being edited, the cells have the ability to resist HIV infection," lead scientist Deng Hongkui said.