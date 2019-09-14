// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Saudi Arabia says drones attacked oil facilities

September 14, 2019 - 11:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Saudi Arabia says drones attacked two major oil facilities in the kingdom, sparking fires, The Associated Press reports.

The kingdom did not say who was behind the attacks Saturday. Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched similar attacks, but did not immediately claim the latest assaults.

The ministry said investigations were ongoing.

One attack struck a major oil facility in Buqyaq, which is near Dammam in the kingdom's Eastern Province. Online videos apparently from the area showed a massive blaze on the horizon, with the apparent sound of gunfire in the background.

The ministry identified the other area targeted as its Khurais oil field.

State media in Saudi Arabia did not immediately report on the incident. Requests for comment to Aramco and officials in the kingdom were not immediately acknowledged.

