Armenia Defense Minister refutes resignation allegations
September 18, 2019 - 13:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan refuted information disseminated by the media about his possible resignation on Wednesday, September 18.
Tonoyan told reporter he has "no such plans."
When asked whether such a discussion has been held with the Prime Minister, Tonoyan gave a negative answer.
“There has been no such discussion,” he said, according to Panorama.am.
In response to a question about the possibility of his appointment to the post of director of the National Security Service, Tonoyan laughed. “I am the Minister of Defense,” he said.
Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan resigned on Monday.
