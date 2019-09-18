Armenia Police chief relieved of his duties
September 18, 2019 - 14:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree Wednesday, September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had earlier submitted recommendations to the President.
Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan resigned on Monday.
Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, meanwhile, refuted media reports about his resignation.
