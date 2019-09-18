// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Air pollution reaches fetus-facing side of placentas: study

Air pollution reaches fetus-facing side of placentas: study
September 18, 2019 - 16:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Black carbon particles typically emitted by vehicle exhaust and coal-fired power plants have been detected on the fetus-facing side of placentas, researchers said Tuesday, September 17, AFP reports.

The concentration of particles was highest in the placentas of women most exposed to airborn pollutants in their daily life, according to a study in Nature Communications.

"Our study provides compelling evidence for the presence of black carbon particles originating from air pollution in human placenta," the authors said.

The findings, they added, offer a "plausible explanation for the detrimental health effects of pollution from early life onwards."

Air pollution is known to have potentially devastating impacts on children's health.

The biggest risk is for low birth weight, which in turn increases the odds for diabetes, asthma, stroke, heart disease and a host of other conditions.

But the biological explanation for how and why air pollution poses such a threat to newborns has long puzzled doctors.

"The new study sheds some light on this by showing that inhalation of black carbon particles can accumulate in the placenta," commented Christine Jasoni, director of the Brain Health Research Centre at the University of Otago in New Zealand, commenting on the study.

Related links:
AFP. Black carbon from air pollution found in placentas: study
 Top stories
Sara Corning statue unveiled in CanadaSara Corning statue unveiled in Canada
On land where once stood a cherished church that Sara Corning may have attended, a statue of her now stands.
Russia, Belarus agree on partial unification of their economiesRussia, Belarus agree on partial unification of their economies
The integration program initialed by the countries in early September is designed for a year and a half.
Pentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to AzerbaijanPentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to Azerbaijan
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
Ukraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary electionsUkraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary elections
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Russia to finance modernization of Abkhazia’s Armed Forces
Achilles heel of many types of cancer identified in new study
First death linked to vaping reported in U.S.
Depression, binge drinking on rise among former smokers
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia Police chief relieved of his duties President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
New peptides improve memory in mice with Alzheimer’s: study neurologist Jack Jhamandas and his team have found two short peptides which led to a significant improvement in mice.
Sleeping needs may be driven by intensity of brain activity People's need for sleep may be related to how intensive their brain activity has been since their last sleep.
Armenia Defense Minister refutes resignation allegations Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan refuted information disseminated by the media about his possible resignation.