Armenia: Former police chief appointed PM’s chief adviser

September 18, 2019 - 18:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed former Armenian police chief Valery Osipyan his new chief adviser, according to a decree published Wednesday, September 18.

President Armen Sarkissian had earlier signed an order relieving Osipyan of his duties as chief of police.

Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan resigned Monday.

No explanation has been provided over the decisions made in the last three days.

2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
A court in Yerevan ruled on June 25 that former President Robert Kocharyan will again be taken into custody.
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisisThree Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Armenia, Taron Avia and Atlantis European are ready to help resolve the conflict between Georgia and Russia.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
PM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimatePM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimate
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

