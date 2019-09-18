Armenia: Former police chief appointed PM’s chief adviser
September 18, 2019 - 18:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed former Armenian police chief Valery Osipyan his new chief adviser, according to a decree published Wednesday, September 18.
President Armen Sarkissian had earlier signed an order relieving Osipyan of his duties as chief of police.
Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan resigned Monday.
No explanation has been provided over the decisions made in the last three days.
