Armenia opening embassies in Israel, Ethiopia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government on Thursday, September 19 approved the opening of embassies in Israel and Ethiopia.

Armenia and Israel established diplomatic relations in 1992 but have only had non-resident ambassadors so far.

Israel is home to a large Armenian community. It's also one of Azerbaijan's biggest suppliers of arms.

According to the document approved by the cabinet, it is important to establish the Armenian Embassy in Tel Aviv as soon as possible (by the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020).

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Israel is not opening an Embassy in Armenia for now but talks on the matter will continue.