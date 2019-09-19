Burj Khalifa to light up in Armenian flag colors on Independence day

PanARMENIAN.Net - Dubai's Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest building in the world, will be lit up with the colors of the Armenian flag on September 21 when Armenia celebrates the 28th anniversary of independence.

A Facebook post by the Armenian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates broke the news Thursday, September 19.

With a total height of 829.8 m and a roof height (excluding antenna) of 828 m, the Burj Khalifa has been the tallest structure and building in the world since its topping out in 2009.