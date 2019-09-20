// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Court upholds decision to keep Armenia ex-President in custody

Court upholds decision to keep Armenia ex-President in custody
September 20, 2019 - 17:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan on Tuesday, September 17 upheld the decision to keep former Armenian President Robert Kocharian in custody.

Kocharyan's lawyers had filed a motion to have the former President released on bail.

Both his supporters and opponents are currently protesting in front of the court in the Armenian capital.

The court ruled on Tuesday to keep Kocharyan in custody.

Kocharyan was released from prison in mid-May as an investigation into a criminal case over an 11-year crackdown continues in Armenia.

The Appeals Court judge decided to annul the decision of the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction to suspend the case and sent it to the Constitutional Court.

Kocharyan, who was the President of Armenia in 1998–2008, is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order and money laundering.

The first case is related to the crackdown on civilians who were protesting the results of the presidential election in March 2008. At the time, ten people were killed in clashes between protesters and the police, about 200 were injured.

Kocharyan was first arrested and released in the summer of 2018, but was incarcerated again on December 7 of that year.

 Top stories
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
A court in Yerevan ruled on June 25 that former President Robert Kocharyan will again be taken into custody.
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisisThree Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Armenia, Taron Avia and Atlantis European are ready to help resolve the conflict between Georgia and Russia.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
PM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimatePM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimate
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Armenia PM heading to Paris
Armenia's acting PM says history can help build a better future
Official says there are no prisoners of war in Armenia, Artsakh
Former official says Republicans have to run in Armenia polls
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Russia readying to stop servicing Armenian Railways Russian state-owned railway company Russian Railways is preparing to break the agreement with the Armenian authorities.
Study: Dreams help the brain forget useless memories When you sleep, your brains clear out the memories you've made while you're awake, deciding what to keep and what to discard.
Queen Elizabeth congratulates Armenia on Independence Day Her Majesty the Queen has sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian on the country's Independence Day.
Alcohol-producing gut bacteria could cause liver damage Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the build-up of fat in the liver due to factors other than alcohol.