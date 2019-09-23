71st Primetime Emmy Awards is history now: All winners are known
September 23, 2019 - 10:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It was the Primetime Emmy Awards, and it was a night of surprises—like "Fleabag"‘s win for Best Comedy Series, and the total shutout for perennial favorite "Veep"—and expected wins, like "Game of Thrones" taking Best Drama Series, and love for "Saturday Night Live" resulting in two trophies. John Oliver also doubled up, winning Variety Talk Series as well as Writing. In the Limited Series race, "Chernobyl prevailed", taking three trophies including the top prize, Deadline says.
Perhaps the most drama, of course, came from the ever-evolving battle between the vanguard of prestige cable, HBO, and the upstart streamer fast becoming the new establishment, Netflix. Coming into tonight, the two were nearly neck-a-neck with Creative Arts wins, but HBO, which had a narrow advantage, cemented its lead with 34 wins to Netflix’s 27. It seemed like a two-horse race at the start of the evening, but the wins by "Fleabag" put Amazon Prime Video into the race in a big way—it wound up taking 15 wins total over the three evenings.
Here is the complete list of winners at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which were held Sunday, September 22, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag
Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Killing Eve
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Jodie Comer as Villanelle
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Ozark • Reparations
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Jason Bateman, Directed by
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Pose
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Billy Porter as Pray Tell
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ozark
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Julia Garner
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Succession • Nobody Is Ever Missing
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Saturday Night Live • Host: Adam Sandler
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Dan Gurewitch, Senior Writer
Jeff Maurer, Senior Writer
Jill Twiss, Senior Writer
Juli Weiner, Senior Writer
Tim Carvell, Written by
Raquel D’Apice, Written by
Josh Gondelman, Written by
Daniel O’Brien, Written by
John Oliver, Written by
Owen Parsons, Written by
Charlie Redd, Written by
Joanna Rothkopf, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Seena Vali, Written by
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Fosse/Verdon
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Netflix • House of Tomorrow
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Jharrel Jerome as Korey Wise
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Craig Mazin, Written by
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
A Very English Scandal
Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios
Ben Whishaw
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Johan Renck, Directed by
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES
The Act
Hulu • UCP, Eat the Cat, Writ Large
Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard
OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM
RuPaul’s Drag Race
VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Pamela Post, Executive Producer
Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
Bruce McCoy, Co-Executive Producer
Michele Mills, Co-Executive Producer
Jacqueline Wilson, Co-Executive Producer
Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
John Polly, Producer
Michelle Visage, Producer
Jen Passovoy, Producer
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag
Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Barry
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader as Barry
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag • Episode 1
Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Harry Bradbeer, Directed by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag • Episode 1
Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Written by
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman
Top stories
Mardik Martin, the co-screenwriter behind Martin Scorsese's "Mean Streets, "New York, New York", has died.
Ohanian, an American entrepreneur of Armenian descent, is one of many executive producers of "The Game Changers".
"I am not alone" - a documentary about Armenia's miraculous 2018 velvet revolution - will have its world premiere at TIFF.
Jamiroquai will give a concert in Yerevan on November 6 within the Silk Note Festival, a Facebook event reveals.
Partner news
Latest news
Learning to read may enhance brain’s visual responses: study Learning to read causes the development of a letter- and word-selective brain region known as the visual word form area.
Trump's Ukraine scandal forcing Democrats to mull impeachment Ukraine scandal around Trump forcing Democrats to mull impeachment
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in NYC Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in New York on September 22.
Istanbul memorial site remembers Armenian-Turkish editor Hrant Dink The trauma of his death left a deep scar in the collective memory of Turkey. Twelve years later, justice remains elusive.