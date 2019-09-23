71st Primetime Emmy Awards is history now: All winners are known

PanARMENIAN.Net - It was the Primetime Emmy Awards, and it was a night of surprises—like "Fleabag"‘s win for Best Comedy Series, and the total shutout for perennial favorite "Veep"—and expected wins, like "Game of Thrones" taking Best Drama Series, and love for "Saturday Night Live" resulting in two trophies. John Oliver also doubled up, winning Variety Talk Series as well as Writing. In the Limited Series race, "Chernobyl prevailed", taking three trophies including the top prize, Deadline says.

Perhaps the most drama, of course, came from the ever-evolving battle between the vanguard of prestige cable, HBO, and the upstart streamer fast becoming the new establishment, Netflix. Coming into tonight, the two were nearly neck-a-neck with Creative Arts wins, but HBO, which had a narrow advantage, cemented its lead with 34 wins to Netflix’s 27. It seemed like a two-horse race at the start of the evening, but the wins by "Fleabag" put Amazon Prime Video into the race in a big way—it wound up taking 15 wins total over the three evenings.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which were held Sunday, September 22, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Game Of Thrones

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag

Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Killing Eve

BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Ozark • Reparations

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Jason Bateman, Directed by

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Pose

FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Billy Porter as Pray Tell

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ozark

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Julia Garner

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Succession • Nobody Is Ever Missing

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Game Of Thrones

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Saturday Night Live • Host: Adam Sandler

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Directed by

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Saturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Dan Gurewitch, Senior Writer

Jeff Maurer, Senior Writer

Jill Twiss, Senior Writer

Juli Weiner, Senior Writer

Tim Carvell, Written by

Raquel D’Apice, Written by

Josh Gondelman, Written by

Daniel O’Brien, Written by

John Oliver, Written by

Owen Parsons, Written by

Charlie Redd, Written by

Joanna Rothkopf, Written by

Ben Silva, Written by

Seena Vali, Written by

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Chernobyl

HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Fosse/Verdon

FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Netflix • House of Tomorrow

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

When They See Us

Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Jharrel Jerome as Korey Wise

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Chernobyl

HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Craig Mazin, Written by

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

A Very English Scandal

Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios

Ben Whishaw

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Chernobyl

HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Johan Renck, Directed by

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES

The Act

Hulu • UCP, Eat the Cat, Writ Large

Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Pamela Post, Executive Producer

Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer

RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer

Steven Corfe, Executive Producer

Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer

Bruce McCoy, Co-Executive Producer

Michele Mills, Co-Executive Producer

Jacqueline Wilson, Co-Executive Producer

Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer

John Polly, Producer

Michelle Visage, Producer

Jen Passovoy, Producer

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag

Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Barry

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader as Barry

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag • Episode 1

Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Harry Bradbeer, Directed by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag • Episode 1

Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Written by

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman