Armenia joins Oscars race with "Erken Kisher"

PanARMENIAN.Net - The movie "Erken Kisher" is Armenia's submission in the Best International Feature Film category at Oscars 2020, the Armenian National Film Academy reveals.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9, 2020.

To remind, the movie took home the Best Film of the Year award at the Anahit National Award Ceremony, alongside 5 more nominations: Best Sound Mixing, Best Artist, Best Script Writer, Best Cinematography, Best Director.