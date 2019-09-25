Karabakh downs Azerbaijani reconnaissance drone
September 25, 2019 - 14:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The frontline troops of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani reconnaissance drone on Wednesday, September 25.
According to the Defense Ministry, the ORBITER-2 drone was conducting a reconnaissance flight near Agdam.
The air defense forces of the Karabakh army downed the UAV at 10:15 am.
The defense army also unveiled a photo of a downed drone.
Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Karabakh (Artsakh) on September 22, the Karabakh Defense Ministry said. The Armenian side took measures to foil the attack, forcing the Azerbaijani troops to retreat. The rival also left the body of one soldier from their own side in the neutral zone, which has already been returned to Azerbaijan.
Top stories
The government is planning to develop cooperation with Russian Railways, Ambassador Armenia Vardan Toghanyan said.
Californian metal icons System of a Down have announced a string of festival appearances for next summer.
Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh on September 22.
As a Senator, Joe Biden consistently supported issues of special concern to Americans of Armenian heritage.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists build chip to analyze health of white blood cells The chip was able to detect differences in the electrical properties of white blood cells taken from healthy and diabetic patients.
Italy Senate ratifies new Armenia-EU agreement The Italian Senate has ratified the agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in November 2017.
National security expert Richard A. Clarke joining WCIT line-up Clarke will be a special keynote speaker and panelist at the World Congress on Information Technology.
UEFA changes Nations League format for 2020/21 The teams are allocated to leagues based on the overall ranking following the 2018/19 inaugural UEFA Nations League.