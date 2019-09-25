// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh downs Azerbaijani reconnaissance drone

Karabakh downs Azerbaijani reconnaissance drone
September 25, 2019 - 14:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The frontline troops of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani reconnaissance drone on Wednesday, September 25.

According to the Defense Ministry, the ORBITER-2 drone was conducting a reconnaissance flight near Agdam.

The air defense forces of the Karabakh army downed the UAV at 10:15 am.

The defense army also unveiled a photo of a downed drone.

Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Karabakh (Artsakh) on September 22, the Karabakh Defense Ministry said. The Armenian side took measures to foil the attack, forcing the Azerbaijani troops to retreat. The rival also left the body of one soldier from their own side in the neutral zone, which has already been returned to Azerbaijan.

 Top stories
Armenia planning to go on working with Russian Railways: envoyArmenia planning to go on working with Russian Railways: envoy
The government is planning to develop cooperation with Russian Railways, Ambassador Armenia Vardan Toghanyan said.
System of a Down heading to Portugal, Spain, Germany in 2020System of a Down heading to Portugal, Spain, Germany in 2020
Californian metal icons System of a Down have announced a string of festival appearances for next summer.
Azerbaijan attempts subversive attack against KarabakhAzerbaijan attempts subversive attack against Karabakh
Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh on September 22.
Biden says U.S. must reaffirm its record on Armenian GenocideBiden says U.S. must reaffirm its record on Armenian Genocide
As a Senator, Joe Biden consistently supported issues of special concern to Americans of Armenian heritage.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Pashinyan invites Rouhani to EAEU summit in Armenia
22 Senators join 89 Reps to reverse Trump attempt to de-fund Artsakh aid
Russian security chief due in Armenia Aug 12
"Shadows of 1915" centers on memories of Armenian Genocide
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Scientists build chip to analyze health of white blood cells The chip was able to detect differences in the electrical properties of white blood cells taken from healthy and diabetic patients.
Italy Senate ratifies new Armenia-EU agreement The Italian Senate has ratified the agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in November 2017.
National security expert Richard A. Clarke joining WCIT line-up Clarke will be a special keynote speaker and panelist at the World Congress on Information Technology.
UEFA changes Nations League format for 2020/21 The teams are allocated to leagues based on the overall ranking following the 2018/19 inaugural UEFA Nations League.