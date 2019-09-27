Singapore PM arriving in Armenia on September 28
September 27, 2019 - 12:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will arrive in Yerevan on Saturday, September 28 at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan
The two heads of government will first meet and address reporters, after which the Singapore PM is expected to meet President Armen Sarkissian, His Holiness Karekin II, and the National Assembly speaker, Ararat Mirzoyan.
Lee is also set to visit the Armenian Genocide memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims.
The official will then attend the session of Eurasian Economic Council during which Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union will sign a free trade deal.
