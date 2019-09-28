Apple sets theatrical runs for three movies
September 28, 2019 - 15:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple has promised to put three of its original films in movie theaters ahead of their streaming debuts, as the company attempts to make inroads in Hollywood, Los Angeles Times reports.
The Cupertino, Calif.-based technology giant on Friday, September 27 said it would make the upcoming releases “The Banker,” “The Elephant Queen” and “Hala” in cinemas weeks before they debut on Apple TV+.
However, the company’s promised theatrical windows are considerably shorter than the typical exclusivity period given to major studio movies, which could raise hackles among major exhibitors. The average studio movie runs in theaters for about 90 days before becoming available for home viewing.
Wildlife documentary “The Elephant Queen” will open in select cities Oct. 18 before it debuts Nov. 1 on Apple TV+, the company said. Coming-of-age story “Hala” arrives in limited release Nov. 22 before premiering on streaming in December, while Samuel L. Jackson’s “The Banker” hits cinemas Dec. 6 before launching on Apple TV+ in January.
Apple was said to be making overtures to exhibitors for its release strategy, but it’s still unclear how the major cinema chains will respond to Apple’s plans. The company did not announce any deals with cinema operators, nor did it say how many theaters would run the movies.
Rival Netflix has repeatedly irked theater chains with its film strategy. Until recently, Netflix put its movies on its service simultaneously with theaters. But major chains refused to play ball with the Los Gatos, Calif.-based streamer, choosing not to carry pictures such as “Mudbound.”
In an apparent shift to appease filmmakers, Netflix last year released the acclaimed Alfonso Cuaron film “Roma” and other movies in theaters for several weeks before their streaming debuts. The company is planning to release Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” in theaters on Nov. 1, before it becomes available online Nov. 27.
But that was not enough of a concession for major theater chains such as AMC and Regal, who say their business model depends on a robust exclusive window.
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijan attempted subversive attack, sent a drone in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Trump’s lawyer pulls out of Armenia event to be attended by Putin He said “I didn’t know Putin was going” and that “discretion is the better part of valor” in explaining his reversal.
Mayor of Cypriot's Strovolos visits Artsakh The Cypriot delegation is headed by the Mayor of the city of Strovolos, Andreas Papacharalambous.
Armenia PM monitoring large-scale drills in country's south (video) Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is monitoring the course of the military exercises in Armenia's Syunik province.