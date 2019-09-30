// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia slams Ukraine's formulations on Karabakh

September 30, 2019 - 14:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Formulations that Ukraine shared recently about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict do not contribute to the peaceful settlement process, said Anna Naghdalyan, a spokesperson for Armenia’s Foreign Ministry, Aysor.am reports.

“All the formulations about the Nagorno Karabkh conflict that are unilateral and contradict those of the OSCE the Minsk Group co-chairs, which is the sole structure having the necessary international mediatory mandate, do not contribute to the peaceful settlement process,” Naghdalyan said.

When deciding to visit Karabakh, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as the surrounding areas, Ukrainian are now advised to be guided by the legislation of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine cited territories in question as parts of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

