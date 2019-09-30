Gegard Mousasi vows to retire if he loses to Rafael Lovato Jr

PanARMENIAN.Net - Gegard Mousasi, a mixed martial artist of Armenian origin, has lashed out at the sitting Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Lovato Jr, accusing him of using steroids, Pundit Arena reports.

After getting the better of his fellow former UFC star Lyoto Machida at Bellator 228 last night, Gegard has put himself in prime position to secure a rematch against the man who dethroned him last March, Rafael Lovato Jr.

Speaking in a recent interview in the wake of his Bellator 228 victory, Mousasi explained how driven he has become to avenge the loss – promising that he will retire from the sport if he is unsuccessful in getting the win.

“Next fight I’m going to kill him. I swear to God if I don’t knock him out, I don’t count it as victory. Because I know what I can do and he will die, literally. You will see. I will knock him out 100 percent. I guarantee you that.

“If I lose [the rematch], I’ll retire I’ll promise you. I’m not kidding, because I’m not trying to sell a fight. I know what I can do. Next fight will be extra special because I’m going to be an extra special boy.”

Mousasi lost a majority decision – and his middleweight title – Lovato at Bellator 223 this past June.

Going one further, the former middleweight champion accused Lovato Jr. of using steroids during their contest – something he believes led to his eventual victory.

“That guy looked like a horse. You guys are reporters but you don’t even report on that. You can see a difference with a picture of him and then he looked like he’s muscular when he’s 35. You guys can watch, you should report that. Take a picture next to each other, it’s day and night difference. That’s not even a little bit of steroids. That’s like monkey steroids. You guys go check it out. I can post pictures for you guys if you want.

“He looked twice as big at the weigh-in. His nipples were hard like a woman. Watch it, I’m not kidding. I’m not trying to be funny. He could have given milk to babies.”

“Everybody knows he was on steroids but people call me bad loser. Maybe I am a little bit but I should have beat him anyway. My head wasn’t in it.

“I hurt him in the third round, I hurt him in the fourth round. I f—ked up myself so I’m blaming myself but the juice helped him also.”