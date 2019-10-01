Putin arrives in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan Tuesday, October 1 to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Supreme Council.

Putin will have separate talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The leaders of the remaining member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the Prime Minister of Singapore and Rouhani arrived in Armenia on Monday.