Putin invites Armenia's Pashinyan to Russia
October 2, 2019 - 13:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to pay an official visit to Moscow.
The two met after the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in yerevan on Tuesday, October 1.
Pashinyan said Russia is Armenia's strategic partner and "we hope to make this strategic partnership increasingly stronger."
During the conversation, the two discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, such as the Armenian-Russian economic cooperation, further strengthening of military-political partnership, as well as issues of regional importance.
