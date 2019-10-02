// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Hysterectomy may raise depression and anxiety risk: study

Hysterectomy may raise depression and anxiety risk: study
October 2, 2019 - 14:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Women who have a hysterectomy may be at increased risk for depression and anxiety, The New York Times reports citing a new study.

Researchers used medical records of 2,094 women who had had a hysterectomy without removal of the ovaries, matching them with the same number of women of the same age who had not had the operation. None of the surgeries were performed to treat cancer. They followed them for an average of 22 years.

Over all, a hysterectomy was associated with a 26 percent increased relative risk for depression and a 22 percent increased risk for anxiety. Women under 35 who had a hysterectomy were at a 47 percent increased risk for depression and a 45 percent increased risk for anxiety. The reason for the operation — fibroids, menstrual disorders or uterine prolapse — did not affect the association.

The observational study, in the journal Menopause, controlled for dementia, substance use disorders, hypertension, coronary artery disease, arthritis, all types of cancer and more than a dozen other mental and physical conditions.

"Hysterectomy is right for some women,” said the lead author, Dr. Shannon K. Laughlin-Tommaso, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Mayo Clinic. “But there is this 4 to 6 percent of women who will be affected by depression or anxiety. We’re hoping women will talk with their doctors and see if there’s any alternative they could use instead.”

Related links:
The New York Times. Hysterectomy May Raise Depression and Anxiety Risk
 Top stories
Urartu relics unearthed in IranUrartu relics unearthed in Iran
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Pentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to AzerbaijanPentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to Azerbaijan
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
Ukraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary electionsUkraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary elections
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Turkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trialTurkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trial
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Russia readying to stop servicing Armenian Railways
Alcohol-producing gut bacteria could cause liver damage
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96
Study: Dreams help the brain forget useless memories
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
WCIT 2019 launches dedicated app The app is available on both Android and Apple devices, and can be downloaded on the Appstore or on Play Market.
Congressman visits Artsakh to promote U.S. ties “I am here because I want to make it clear that Artsakh is a state, a democratic nation,” Pallone said.
Armenia refutes Azerbaijan's sabotage claims The Armenian side has not attempted a subversive attack against Azerbaijan, Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.
Aurora tree-planting event to honor Armenian Genocide survivors A new grove of trees to be planted will be named after Aurora Mardiganian, an Armenian Genocide survivor.