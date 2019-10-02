WCIT 2019 launches dedicated app

PanARMENIAN.Net - WCIT has partnered with the HackTech studio to launch a dedicated mobile application to help guests navigate the 3-day Congress. The app is available on both Android and Apple devices, and can be downloaded on App Store or Play Market.

Attendees will be able to access accurate and fully updated event schedules, receive personalized session content, in-app push notifications, Congress news, session discussion recaps, and other important information relating to WCIT 2019.

The app also provides for unique networking opportunities. Access guest profiles directly from your phone, set up meetings with potential collaborators or business partners and more.

This year, WCIT will address The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril and explore how information and communications technology is transforming our lives for better and for worse, and its impact on profits and prosperity, safety and security, democracy and humanity.

WCIT 2019 is expected to attract more than 2,500 participants from more than 70 countries. For more information on the speakers and agenda and to get tickets, visit the official website of WCIT 2019.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).