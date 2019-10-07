World Congress on Information Technology gets going in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The World Congress in Information Technology (WCIT) started work in Armenia on Sunday, October 6, set to run through October 9 and feature sessions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence and virtual reality, to smart cities and cyber security, climate change, and more.

This year, WCIT addresses The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril and explore how information and communications technology is transforming our lives for better and for worse, and its impact on profits and prosperity, safety and security, democracy and humanity.

WCIT 2019 is expected to attract more than 2,500 participants from more than 70 countries. For more information on the speakers and agenda and to get tickets, visit the official website of WCIT 2019.

The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).