Armenia negotiating YouTube localization: Deputy PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is planning to localize YouTube in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said at the WCIT2019 in Yerevan on Monday, October 7.

“We have these projects, the Ministry of High Technology is negotiating with YouTube over the matter, and not only YouTube but other big companies as well. We have started negotiations to localize them too,” Aysor.am cited Avinyan as saying.

WCIT 2019 opened in Yerevan on October 6 and will run through October 9. It has attracted over 2,500 guests from 70 countries of the world.