Valeriy Osipyan dismissed as Armenia PM adviser

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian police chief Valeriy Osipyan has been releived of the post of chief adviser to the Prime Minister, according to a decree published on the government's website.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed Osipyan his new chief adviser on September 18, shortly after President Armen Sarkissian signed an order relieving Osipyan of his duties as chief of police.

Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan had earlier resigned.